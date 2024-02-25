DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mat Ewins: Danger Money Game Show

The Bill Murray
Sun, 25 Feb, 4:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£6.68
A thrilling hour of comedic chaos, as Mat Ewins (Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Live From The BBC) sets out on a mission to test the resolve and ingenuity of his fellow comedians. He’ll preside over a smorgasbord of high o...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mat Ewins

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open3:30 pm

