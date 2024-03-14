DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dans le cadre de la L2P Convention du 14 au 16 mars 2024, la scène de La Place accueille trois talents indiscutables : Furlax, Jaïa Rose et Ruthee !
Une soirée pleine de promesse à la croisée du rap et du rnb pour découvrir en live ceux qui feront la musi...
