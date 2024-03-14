Top track

(L2P Live) Furlax + Jaïa Rose + Ruthee

La Place
Thu, 14 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dans le cadre de la L2P Convention du 14 au 16 mars 2024, la scène de La Place accueille trois talents indiscutables : Furlax, Jaïa Rose et Ruthee !

Une soirée pleine de promesse à la croisée du rap et du rnb pour découvrir en live ceux qui feront la musi...

Tout public
Présenté par La Place.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Furlax, Jaïa Rose, Ruthee

Venue

La Place

10 Passage de la Canopée, 75001 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

