GOTOBEAT Presents Uncovered

Big Penny Social
Wed, 31 Jan, 7:30 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Un-Covered is a showcase of exciting new independent artists powered by Gotobeat and live at Big Penny Social in Blackhorse Road. For the very first edition we welcome Moving Mirrors, Willah and Third Way on Wednesday, January 31st 2024.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Big Penny Social
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

moving mirrors , Willah, THIRD WAY

Venue

Big Penny Social

1 Priestley Way, London E17 6AL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
1400 capacity

