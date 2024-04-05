DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Les Rares Talents proposent une grande fête à l’occasion du ramadan avec SOUK SONIQUE, le nouveau groupe électro d’Aziz Sahmoui et Martin Meissonnier, le duo Marseillais Benzine ainsi que les DJ Ghoula, Aziz Konkrite et la Louuve !
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.