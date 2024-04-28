DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Shaggy 2 Dope: The Quest For The Ultimate Groove

Cobra Lounge
Sun, 28 Apr, 5:00 pm
$43.26
About Shaggy 2 Dope

Shaggy 2 Dope was born Joseph William Utsler in Wayne, Michigan. Alternatively known as Stanky Twickle Puss or Sweet Candy Nuts, he is part owner of , the label that has released most of 's albums along with Shaggy's solo albums, 1994's Fuck Off, 2006's F. Read more

Event information

Riot Fest presents...

Shaggy 2 Dope
w/ special guest DJ Clay

All Ages
Riot Fest presents...
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Clay, Shaggy 2 Dope

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open5:00 pm

