DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Shaggy 2 Dope was born Joseph William Utsler in Wayne, Michigan. Alternatively known as Stanky Twickle Puss or Sweet Candy Nuts, he is part owner of , the label that has released most of 's albums along with Shaggy's solo albums, 1994's Fuck Off, 2006's F.
Read more
Riot Fest presents...
Shaggy 2 Dope
w/ special guest DJ Clay
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.