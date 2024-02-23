Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

JBV, The Drama Kings, Dogtown & DJ set

Le Sub Pigalle
Fri, 23 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsParis
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La programmation du vendredi 23 février au Sub Pigalle

Ouverture des portes 21h

21h : JBV (Classic Rock)

insta @jbvofficial

JBV est un artiste indépendant rock, bluesy et un enfant de la guitare comme on n’en fait plus. Après avoir participé à plusieur...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Sub Pigalle.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Drama Kings

Venue

Le Sub Pigalle

3 Place De Clichy, 75008 Paris, France
Doors open9:00 pm

