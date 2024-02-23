DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La programmation du vendredi 23 février au Sub Pigalle
Ouverture des portes 21h
21h : JBV (Classic Rock)
insta @jbvofficial
JBV est un artiste indépendant rock, bluesy et un enfant de la guitare comme on n’en fait plus. Après avoir participé à plusieur...
