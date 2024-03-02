Top track

Guava Jamz For The Kitchen

EartH
Sat, 2 Mar, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £7.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event will be taking place in EartH Kitchen.

We return to Earth Hackney this March to raise money for Refugee Community Kitchen, a volunteer run charity serving hot food for displaced people in the UK and France. 100% of the profits from this show wi...

Presented by Guava Jamz.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Jon K, Tech Support, idah and 2 more

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
Accessibility information

