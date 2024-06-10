DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Writer/director Sofia Coppola tells the story of 14 years old Marie Antoinette when she's pledged to marry Louis XVI, the 15-year-old king of France. Young, and more than a bit out of step with the new life that's been thrust upon her, Marie gives herself...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.