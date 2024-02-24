Top track

Black Market Flea

The Beehive
Sat, 24 Feb, 11:00 am
SocialLos Angeles
From $14.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

HAPPY BLACK FUTURE MONTH! Black Market Flea is back again & we're hyped to shop small & Black-owned with our beautiful Flea Family! BMF is a cultural experience that puts Black businesses & creatives on a platform, providing a unique opportunity to build e...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by Black Market Flea.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Beehive

1000 E 60th St, Los Angeles, CA 90001, USA
Doors open11:00 am

