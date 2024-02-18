DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pink Eye Club's Sunday Roast

Windmill Brixton
Sun, 18 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Pink Eye Club's Sunday Roast is back with an international twist...

KC BLACKWATER - bedroom punkers https://www.instagram.com/kc_blackwater

PINK EYE CLUB - the king of alt.disco https://www.instagram.com/pinkeyeclub

MAD IRIS (Canada) - we really like th...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.
Lineup

BLED, Pink Eye Club, KC Blackwater

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

