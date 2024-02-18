DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SUMDAYS

The Music Yard
Sun, 18 Feb, 2:00 pm
DJCharlotte
From $15.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The ultimate Sunday Funday celebration of music, love, and self-expression. Now complete with a Bloody Mary Bar and brunch specials!

Join us on February 18th at 2 PM, at The Studio at Music Yard! Our mission remains: to create a haven for all - a space fi...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Yopresto Projects.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Music Yard

2433 South Boulevard, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203, United States
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm
750 capacity

FAQs

Event Details

- 21+

- Lineup: YoPresto, PICO b2b ChristyCo, Bryson Rider, Bayote, Snnshne

- Live Music

- Doors: 2 PM

- Walk-up & table-side food & beverage service

- Uber/Lyft/train to venue

- Drink responsibly

- No large bags

- No dogs

- Enter through the South Blvd entrance

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.