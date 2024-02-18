DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The ultimate Sunday Funday celebration of music, love, and self-expression. Now complete with a Bloody Mary Bar and brunch specials!
Join us on February 18th at 2 PM, at The Studio at Music Yard! Our mission remains: to create a haven for all - a space fi...
- 21+
- Lineup: YoPresto, PICO b2b ChristyCo, Bryson Rider, Bayote, Snnshne
- Live Music
- Doors: 2 PM
- Walk-up & table-side food & beverage service
- Uber/Lyft/train to venue
- Drink responsibly
- No large bags
- No dogs
- Enter through the South Blvd entrance
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.