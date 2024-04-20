Top track

Stabbed In The Face

Wolf Eyes + Marshall Allen

Solar Myth
Sat, 20 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$43.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ars Nova Workshop presents the Detroit-based experimental noise duo Wolf Eyes along with the Sun Ra Arkestra’s Marshall Allen and DMHotep at Solar Myth on April 20. Formed in 1996 by Nate Young, the corrosive and blistering Wolf Eyes has mutated through a...

This is an 21+ event.
Presented by Ars Nova Workshop
Solar Myth

1131 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

