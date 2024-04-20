DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ars Nova Workshop presents the Detroit-based experimental noise duo Wolf Eyes along with the Sun Ra Arkestra’s Marshall Allen and DMHotep at Solar Myth on April 20. Formed in 1996 by Nate Young, the corrosive and blistering Wolf Eyes has mutated through a...
