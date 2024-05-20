Top track

Spectral Voice - Thresholds Beyond

Spectral Voice (Special Set) Ruin Lust, Contaminated, Savage Pleasure

Saint Vitus Bar
Mon, 20 May, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$26.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Spectral Voice performs a special alternate set feat. selections from Eroded Corridors of Unbeing and Necrotic Doom

PLUS:

Ruin Lust

Contaminated (Australia)

Savage Pleasure

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Spectral Voice, Ruin Lust

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

