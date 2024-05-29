DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We are so excited to host the incredible Veronica Swift for a month long residency! Simply put, Veronica Swift is not only one of the most dazzling singers to emerge in her generation, she’s one of the most versatile and if you haven't heard of her, now is...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.