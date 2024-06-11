Top track

Chromeo - Jealous (I Ain't With It)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Chromeo

New Century
Tue, 11 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
From £32.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Chromeo - Jealous (I Ain't With It)
Got a code?

About Chromeo

Self-described "Funklordz" Chromeo brought their analog synth-funk to the bloghouse era of the noughties with their debut album She’s in Control. Since then, the ’Fancy Footwork’ connoisseurs have created a lane of their own, producing for a new generation Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

AEG presents:

Chromeo
Adult Contemporary World Tour

https://newcenturymcr.com
https://www.instagram.com/newcenturymcr
https://twitter.com/NCHMCR

This is an 14+ event
Presented by AEG
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chromeo

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.