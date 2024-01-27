Top track

The Paranoias + Profesor Galactico

The Paramount
Sat, 27 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
About

THE PARANOIAS

PROFESOR GALACTICO

SPECIAL GUESTS: EAR RINGERS

SKA / PUNK / ROCK / INDIE NIGHT

AT THE PARAMOUNT IN BOYLE HEIGHTS

ALL AGES EVENT / FULL BAR / DOORS AT 7PM

GENERAL ADMISSION $10

LIMITED FREE 21+ TICKETS (NO LONGER AVAILABLE )

( ID REQUI...

All ages
Presented by EVOEKORE
Lineup

The Paranoias, Ear Ringers

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

