Ok Goodnight, Challenger Deep, Lines in the Sky

Soda Bar
Sat, 15 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$21.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Ok Goodnight

Ok Goodnight – Combining the talents of Casey Lee Williams (vocals), Martín de Lima (piano/guitar), Augusto Bussio (drums/guitar), and Peter de Reyna (bass), Ok Goodnight is a modern progressive metal band based out of Boston, Massachusetts, known for chal

Event information

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ok Goodnight, Challenger Deep, Lines in the Sky

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

