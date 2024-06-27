DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rekkiabilly

Ramona
Thu, 27 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsManchester
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The fiery rock'n'roll of this Puglian band conjours up an unpredictable blend of sound, evoking a pure vintage musk through a metropolitan style of composition. Written and sung in Italian without censorship of local dialect or slang, Rekkiabilly delivers...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ramona
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Rekkiabilly

Ramona

40 Swan Street, Manchester, M4 5JN, United Kingdom
Doors open4:00 pm
350 capacity

