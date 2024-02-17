Top track

Ela Minus & DJ Python - Pájaros En Verano

Le Cannibale - Dj Python, Fabio Monesi

Super Club
Sat, 17 Feb, 11:30 pm
DJMilano
€18

About

Super Club è un club imponente dove il dj troneggia come dentro ad una chiesa industriale fatta da mille barre led. Il 17 febbraio ospitiamo uno dei talenti più chiacchierati dell'elettronica attuale, il dj newyorkese DJ Python che porta ava***...

Questo è un evento 20+
Presentato da Le Cannibale srl
Lineup

Fabio Monesi, DJ Python

Venue

Super Club

Via Tortona, 27, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

