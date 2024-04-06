Top track

Johnny Ruiz & The Escapers - Believe Me

Johnny Ruiz and Thee Escapers w/ The Intuitions

The Paramount
Sat, 6 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$27.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Love Soul Productions

A Night Of Soul

Featuring

  • Johnny Ruiz & Thee Escapers
  • The Intuitions
  • Los So-Lows

With DJs: Ruben Molina + Ryan G

Door's 8pm - all ages

$25

All ages
Presented by Love Soul
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Intuitions

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

