Sela Comedy

Sela Bar
Wed, 28 Feb, 7:30 pm
ComedyLeeds
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Stand up comedy at Sela Bar on the 28th February 2024, come on thru and watch us struggle xx

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Leeds Comedy Project.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Sela Bar

20 New Briggate, Leeds, LS1 6NU, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
160 capacity

