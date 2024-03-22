DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Daniel sabater es la viva imagen del bedroom pop: un género elegante, íntimo y lo-fi que surge de las raíces más profundas. Su música revela un romanticismo suave y delicado, aunque detrás de esa suavidad se esconde un auténtico rebelde del mundo del pop....
