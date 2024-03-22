Top track

cómo quieres que me enfade

Daniel Sabater Festival Mil·leni 25

La (2) de Apolo
Fri, 22 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€17.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Daniel sabater es la viva imagen del bedroom pop: un género elegante, íntimo y lo-fi que surge de las raíces más profundas. Su música revela un romanticismo suave y delicado, aunque detrás de esa suavidad se esconde un auténtico rebelde del mundo del pop....

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Concert Studio.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Daniel Sabater

Venue

La (2) de Apolo

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 107, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

