*SOLD OUT* Keinemusik OFFSónar Barcelona

Poble Espanyol
Sat, 15 Jun, 5:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
From €71.94

About

For VIP bookings and tables please contact vip@centris-events.com

KEINEMUSIK - OFFSónar Barcelona

OFFSónar 2024 Barcelona presents: KEINEMUSIK

Purchasing this ticket will grant you access to "KEINEMUSIK Barcelona" in Plaza Mayor, Poble Espanyol.

Evento +18.
Presented by OFFSónar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Keinemusik, Adam Port, &ME and 1 more

Venue

Poble Espanyol

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 13, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open5:00 pm

