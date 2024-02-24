Top track

Swagon

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

RESISTANCE - Detlef B2B Davide Squillace

M2 Miami
Sat, 24 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJMiami
$29.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Swagon
Got a code?

About

Join us on February 24 as Detlef B2B Davide Squillace, Hector Couto, and Nathan Barato take over M2 Miami for the RESISTANCE Club Residency!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by RESISTANCE Miami.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Detlef, Davide Squillace, Hector Couto and 1 more

Venue

M2 Miami

1235 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, Florida 33139, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.