Electron

229
Sat, 27 Jul, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.54
About

“Vivacious, provocative, eclectic and melodic - Electron have produced an electrifying album that’s sure to defy all negativity” - PowerPlay Magazine

...the story so far:

Electron is an alternative nu/metalcore band hailing from London, UK. Formed in 202...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Electron.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Electron, Them Bloody Kids

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

