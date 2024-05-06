DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gli Autogol in "Calcio Spettacolo" / London

Dingwalls
Mon, 6 May, 7:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Citizen Live & Ridens Management sono felici di presentare lo spettacolo teatrale de Gli Autogol in "Calcio Spettacolo" che sbarca per la prima volta all'estero, nell'iconica cornice del Dingwalls, nel cuore di Camden Town, a Londra.

Spettacolo SEATED e f...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Citizen Live.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gli Autogol

Venue

Dingwalls

Middle Yard, Camden Lock, London NW1 8AB
Doors open7:30 pm

