Sweeping Promises

The Hope and Ruin
Sun, 26 May, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
£14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Sweeping Promises

Since forming in Austin in 2019, post-punk band Sweeping Promises has been on a mission to bring their pop-leaning lo-fi sound to the world. Formed in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the band uses their "single-mic technique" to create their punk rhythm sections Read more

Event information

DHP Presents :

SWEEPING PROMISES

At Brighton The Hope & Ruin

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by DHP FAMILY.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sweeping Promises

Venue

The Hope and Ruin

11 - 12 Queen's Road, Brighton, BN1 3WA, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

