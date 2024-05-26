DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Since forming in Austin in 2019, post-punk band Sweeping Promises has been on a mission to bring their pop-leaning lo-fi sound to the world. Formed in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the band uses their "single-mic technique" to create their punk rhythm sections
DHP Presents :
SWEEPING PROMISES
At Brighton The Hope & Ruin
