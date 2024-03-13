DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BadApple

The Old Blue Last
Wed, 13 Mar, 7:30 pm
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Bad Apple is back for its 6th event after successfully launching their night at that same venue back in 2022, bringing you new and more established acts from London. Not to be missed.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Bad Apple.
Lineup

1
The Wayward Drive, Kissing on Camera, Astraba and 1 more

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

