Shandon '30 years on the road tour

Capitol
Sat, 4 May, 9:15 pm
GigsPordenone
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Il 2024 sarà un anno speciale per gli Shandon

Celebreremo i 30 anni di SHANDON con un nuovo BEST OF:

Un inedito + 19 brani del passato, rilucidati e messi a nuovo per l'occasione, da super ospiti Nazionali e Internazionali.

Agguerriti ed emozionati, tor...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Il Deposito

Lineup

Venue

Capitol

Via G. Mazzini, 60, 33170 Pordenone PN, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

