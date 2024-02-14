DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

4THELUV: R&B Party Valentine's Day Edition

El Cid
Wed, 14 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

4THELUV is a premium event that is being offered to the public for FREE (Before 11pm with RSVP). Allow us to provide exactly what you need to rid yourself of all of the week's stresses. COME TURN UP AND SHOW OUT

Although we are an R&B focused party, the l...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by DJ Printz.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.