Ambient Lounge | Steve Roach & Michael Stearns Night 3

Club Congress
Fri, 31 May, 6:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Friday May 31st Night 3

6pm doors | 7pm show

Reserved Seating: $35

General Admission: ADV $25 | DOS $30

21+

---STEVE ROACH---AMBIENT LOUNGE - THE NEXT LEVEL
STEVE ROACH & MICHAEL STEARNS
W/ SPECIAL GUEST ROBERT RICH
This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Hotel Congress.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Steve Roach

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

