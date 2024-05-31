DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Friday May 31st Night 3
6pm doors | 7pm show
Reserved Seating: $35
General Admission: ADV $25 | DOS $30
21+
---STEVE ROACH---AMBIENT LOUNGE - THE NEXT LEVEL
STEVE ROACH & MICHAEL STEARNS
W/ SPECIAL GUEST ROBERT RICH
MAY 29 & 30, CLUB CONGRESS...
