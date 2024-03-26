DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Some Voices presents EuroClash 26/03

The Clapham Grand
Tue, 26 Mar, 7:30 pm
TheatreLondon
From £18.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A riotous reinvention of Eurovision: 250 voices recreate iconic moments in glorious harmony. Vote for the winner of the all-star global sing off. Get ready for the ultimate Eurovision party night of outrageous fun and outrageously good music.

This is an 14+ event
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
1250 capacity

