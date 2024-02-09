DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
With an unusual lineup of cello, violin, flute, guitar, bass and drums, The News Eves DIY nature and fierce spirit seem to be conjuring some kind of folkloric punk revival. With a poetic honesty about who they are and what they love at the core, their rhyt...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.