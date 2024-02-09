Top track

The New Eves (SXSW Fundraiser)

Green Door Store
Fri, 9 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
From £11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

With an unusual lineup of cello, violin, flute, guitar, bass and drums, The News Eves DIY nature and fierce spirit seem to be conjuring some kind of folkloric punk revival. With a poetic honesty about who they are and what they love at the core, their rhyt...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The New Eves.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Woody Green, Ideal Living, The New Eves

Venue

Green Door Store

Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton BN1 4FQ
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

