Galentines by Soulit

Prince of Peckham
Thu, 15 Feb, 7:00 pm
WellbeingLondon
£11.30
About

Join us for GALENTINES, a special evening brought to you by SOULIT in collaboration with Prince of Peckham.

This event is an opportunity for women to come together, connect, and delve into self-love and empowerment. The evening will feature meditation, br...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by SOULIT & Prince of Peckham
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Prince of Peckham

1 Clayton Rd, Peckham, London SE15 5JA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

