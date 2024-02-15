Top track

Fanchon

Two Palms
Thu, 15 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Departing from the solo project, Fanchon is taking their dreamgrunge sound around the London scene as they experiment with their identity. Join us as they take Two Palms for the first time alongside Francis Wolfe and Lemon Power!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Spotlight Ltd..
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lemon Power, Francis Wolfe, Fanchon

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

