Top track

Lynks - Pedestrian at Best

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lynks

Manchester Academy 2
Fri, 19 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lynks - Pedestrian at Best
Got a code?

About

A force of the unnatural. A pop-star fed through a Nutribullet. A human bag of speed. The fourth horseman of the queer apocalypse. Lynks is here.

There is nothing quite like Lynks. An unpasteurized shot of electro-punk chaos compressed into the shape of a...

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by Now Wave.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lynks

Venue

Manchester Academy 2

Manchester University Students Union, Oxford Rd, Manchester M13 9PR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
900 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.