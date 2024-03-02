DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Paloma Pres. David Rodigan + Rebelmadiaq + Fire Warrior + La Cara B+Ital Skol

La Paloma
Sat, 2 Mar, 6:30 pm
PartyBarcelona
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

David Rodigan és una de les llegendes més consolidades de la música jamaicana arreu del món. Conegut DJ i locutor de ràdio britànic (BBC Radio 1) especialitzat en reggae i dancehall, però amb influències que trascendeixen les barreres d’aquest gènere i res...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por La Paloma.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
La Cara B, Ital Skol, Fire Warrior and 2 more

Venue

La Paloma

Carrer Del Tigre 27, 08001 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
Event ends1:30 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.