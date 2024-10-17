Top track

Onyx - Slam

ONYX

Independance Club
Thu, 17 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€36.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About ONYX

With their top five US hit ‘Slam’, Queens group Onyx became one of the first hip-hop acts of the early ’90s to mash gritty hardcore rap with the sensibilities of punk and metal. They’re renowned for their unpredictable live performances and their collabora Read more

Event information

🔴 ONYX Live in Madrid

*Comunicado oficial Onyx Tour Madrid - Granada* Estimados compradores de entradas,

Lamentamos informaros que nuestros shows en Madrid y Granada han sido pospuestos hasta el 17 y 18 de octubre respectivamente debido a la próxima pro...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Independance Club.
Lineup

ONYX

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

