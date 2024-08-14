Top track

RED FANG I SOLD-OUT

The Underworld
Wed, 14 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
This event is now SOLD OUT! Join the waiting list to be informed of any returns.

“I like the idea of the record starting in a way that doesn’t make any sense at all for a Red Fang record.”

That’s vocalist/bassist Aaron Beam talking about “Take It Back,”...

This is a 14+ event. U16s to be accompanied by an adult 18+. Photo ID required.
Presented by Action!
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Yur Mum, Red Fang

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

