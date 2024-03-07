DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The New Colossus Festival ft. Keegan Powell, Radio Trapani, PAPISA, The Band Cope, Bells Larsen, HUGMYND, Sasha Cay & Sara Parigi

Rockwood Music Hall 1
Thu, 7 Mar, 6:45 pm
GigsNew York
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The New Colossus Festival comes to Rockwood Music Hall on March 7, 2024 with this awesome lineup:

DOORS 645pm

7pm Sara Parigi

745pm Sasha Cay

830pm HUGMYND

915pm Bells Larsen

10pm The Band Cope

1045pm PAPISA

1130pm Radio Trapani

1215pm Keegan Powe...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by New Colossus Festival.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sara Parigi, Sasha Cay, HUGMYND and 5 more

Venue

Rockwood Music Hall 1

196 Allen Street, New York City, New York 10002, United States
Doors open6:45 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.