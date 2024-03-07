DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The New Colossus Festival comes to Rockwood Music Hall on March 7, 2024 with this awesome lineup:
DOORS 645pm
7pm Sara Parigi
745pm Sasha Cay
830pm HUGMYND
915pm Bells Larsen
10pm The Band Cope
1045pm PAPISA
1130pm Radio Trapani
1215pm Keegan Powe...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.