DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The History of Nintendo with Dr Tom Cole

Brighthelm Centre
Wed, 28 Feb, 7:00 pm
TalkBrighton
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Video games are worth nearly $200 billion worldwide, and are a key part of the daily lives of over 50% the UK population. Amongst all the companies vying for their attention, one of the best known names is Nintendo. Even if you don’t play games currently,...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Seed Talks
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Brighthelm Centre

Brighthelm Church & Community Centre, North Rd, Brighton BN1 1YD, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
360 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.