Mert Demir

Islington Assembly Hall
Fri, 31 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £34.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Mert Demir is Istanbul-based lyricist, composer, and producer who blends R&B, pop, punk, and arabesque genres. Gaining recognition with his diverse works, the artist set a record for the most listened-to song in a day with "Antidepresan." His latest track,...

Presented by Gise Events.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mert Demir

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

