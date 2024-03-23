Top track

Cisco - Riportando tutto a casa

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cisco - Riportando tutto a casa Tour

The Factory
Sat, 23 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsSan Martino Buon Albergo
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Cisco - Riportando tutto a casa
Got a code?

About Cisco

Era uno dei primi giorni di marzo del 1994, quando l’etichetta indipendente romana “Helter Skelter” pubblicò per la prima volta il lavoro di una band fino ad allora praticamente sconosciuta. Il disco di chiamava “Riportando Tutto A Casa”, la band “Modena C Read more

Event information

The Factory è felice di annunciare il ritorno a Verona di Cisco dei Modena City Ramblers

Un tuffo dal passato diretti verso il futuro, per uno degli appuntamenti più interessanti della stagione!

Tour celebrativo del trentennale disco d’esordio dei Modena...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da The Factory - La casa degli artisti

Lineup

Cisco

Venue

The Factory

Viale del Lavoro, 7, 37036 San Martino Buon Albergo VR, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.