Era uno dei primi giorni di marzo del 1994, quando l’etichetta indipendente romana “Helter Skelter” pubblicò per la prima volta il lavoro di una band fino ad allora praticamente sconosciuta. Il disco di chiamava “Riportando Tutto A Casa”, la band “Modena C
The Factory è felice di annunciare il ritorno a Verona di Cisco dei Modena City Ramblers
Un tuffo dal passato diretti verso il futuro, per uno degli appuntamenti più interessanti della stagione!
Tour celebrativo del trentennale disco d’esordio dei Modena...
