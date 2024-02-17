DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Disco Tea with Lady Bunny

C'mon Everybody
Sat, 17 Feb, 5:00 pm
PartyNew York
$15
About Lady Bunny

In the early '80s, Lady Bunny moved from Atlanta to New York City with her friend and fellow go-go dancer RuPaul. But unlike RuPaul, Bunny stayed in the club scene, throwing her legendary Disco Tea Dances every Sunday. "Bunny is more of an old-school clown

Posted by DICE

Event information

The legendary Lady Bunny returns for her classic Disco Tea Dance!

21+
Presented by C’mon Everybody.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lady Bunny

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open5:00 pm

