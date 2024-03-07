Top track

Enola Gay - Scrappers

Enola Gay

Saint Vitus Bar
Thu, 7 Mar, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$19.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Enola Gay

With a coveted co-sign from punk’s godfather Iggy Pop, Belfast quartet Enola Gay pair scathing noise-punk with socially aware lyrics. While ‘Birth of a National’ (2019) recalls the city’s Black Lives Matter protests, ‘Sofa Surfing’ from 2021’s Gransha chro Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Enola Gay wasted no time in establishing themselves as one of the next unique punk voices, having been listed in both NME and Rolling Stone's lists of acts to define 2022 which, they lived up to by headlining festivals and festival stages.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Enola Gay

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

