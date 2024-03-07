DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
With a coveted co-sign from punk’s godfather Iggy Pop, Belfast quartet Enola Gay pair scathing noise-punk with socially aware lyrics. While ‘Birth of a National’ (2019) recalls the city’s Black Lives Matter protests, ‘Sofa Surfing’ from 2021’s Gransha chro
Enola Gay wasted no time in establishing themselves as one of the next unique punk voices, having been listed in both NME and Rolling Stone's lists of acts to define 2022 which, they lived up to by headlining festivals and festival stages.
