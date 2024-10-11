Top track

Fanfare Ciocarlia

Band on the Wall
Fri, 11 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£29.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fanfare Ciocarlia are a twelve-piece Romani Balkan brass band, known for their dynamic energy, upbeat sounds, and breakneck tempos. Their genre-crossing records combine elements of jazz, pop, rock and more.

Originating from North East Romania, the group h...

10+ Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult. ID required for 16+
Presented by Band on the Wall.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fanfare Ciocărlia

Venue

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

