Brant Bjork Trio + Guest

Le Ferrailleur
Sun, 19 May, 6:30 pm
GigsNantes
€24.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

GARMONBOZIA présente BRANT BJORK TRIO + GUEST

BRANT BJORK a passé plus d'un quart de siècle à l'épicentre du Desert Rock californien. Il s'est fait la main en jouant de la batterie et en composant sur les premiers albums marquants du légendaire KYUSS, a p...

Présenté par Garmonbozia.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Brant Bjork

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open6:30 pm

