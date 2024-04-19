DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Metrika presenta su álbum “Madre Fundadora” en su primera gira por España.
Desde Castellón, Metrika nos trae letras y beats infernales, empezó a hacer música en 2020, su primer álbum “Fiat Voluntas Tua” lo publicó en 2022. El tema con el que saltó a la fa...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.