Arianna Pasini _ "Verso una casa" Release Party

ARCI Bellezza
Sun, 17 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Arianna Pasini _ "Verso una Casa" Release Party

MILANO, CIRCOLO ARCI BELLEZZA

Domenica 17 Marzo 2024 - H.21

INGRESSO RISERVATO AI SOCI ARCI

Arianna Pasini presenta live in trio il disco d’esordio "Verso una casa" in uscita il 15 Marzo 2024 per Bru...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS & I Distratti
Arianna Pasini

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

