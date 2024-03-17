DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Arianna Pasini _ "Verso una Casa" Release Party
MILANO, CIRCOLO ARCI BELLEZZA
Domenica 17 Marzo 2024 - H.21
INGRESSO RISERVATO AI SOCI ARCI
_
Arianna Pasini presenta live in trio il disco d’esordio "Verso una casa" in uscita il 15 Marzo 2024 per Bru...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.