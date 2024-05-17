Top track

Deafhaüs - Caravan Club

Deafhaüs + Seamus Presents afterparty

The Bar Stage, Band on the Wall
Fri, 17 May, 9:00 pm
GigsManchester
£7

About

Deafhaüs are a Manchester-based trifle of Afrobeat, Latin-Jazz and Western rock, made up of a collective of multi-instrumentalists fusing individual global heritage with a shared love of rhythm and dance to create grooves and dirty tones in equal measure....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Band on the Wall.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Bar Stage, Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Doors open8:30 pm

